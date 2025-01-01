Meghan, Duchess of Sussex admits 'self-doubt' over launching lifestyle brand

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted she had 'self-doubt' about launching her lifestyle brand.

The royal launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, in April and has now confessed she had her doubts about the project.

Speaking on her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan told fans she recently had a "moment" of "self-doubt" while working on her recently launched brand.

"I had a moment last week ... I made a phone call, I said, 'Is this gonna work? Like, is this actually gonna work?' But I had that self-doubt," the 43-year-old told guest Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends.

"You can't bring self-doubt to your team that's junior to you," she continued. "They have to believe in what you're creating and the vision and how you hold the line."

Reflecting on how she deals with self-doubt, Meghan shared that she can confide in members of her company, including her business partner.

"Thankfully, my partner said, 'Are you joking? We're so energized, this is amazing!' But I did," she recalled. "I got into that same headspace that any of us can, because some might look at it and say, at least for me, it will have so much exposure."

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, also noted that she and her brand are under intense scrutiny.

"Whatever I put out in the world will have so much attention," the former actress said. "I go, yeah. And there's a flip side to that coin, which we know. It's a microscope that a lot of people don't have to experience."

Meghan launched As ever on 2 April and sold out its first collection in less than an hour.