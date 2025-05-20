Barry Diller comes out as gay after 24-year marriage to Diane von Fürstenberg

Barry Diller has proudly come out as a gay man after 24-years of marriage to Diane von Fürstenberg.

The 83-year-old billionaire businessman tied-the-knot with 78-year-old fashion designer von Fürstenberg back in 2001.

In his new memoir, titled Who Knew, the Fox Broadcasting Company founder insisted his love for his wife was real - but acknowledges that he has been gay his entire life.

An extract shared via New York magazine reads, "While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman. And she didn't come into my life until I was 33 years old."

Diller and von Fürstenberg - who was previously married to German Prince Egon von Fürstenberg in 1969 but they split in 1972 and divorced 1983 - first met in 1974 with a romance forming soon after.

They broke up in the 1980s when the fashion designer reportedly had an affair with Hollywood actor Richard Gere - but reunited with Diller and later married in the early 2000s.

Diller writes in his memoir that his relationship with his wife was "unique and complete love."

He also explains that he opted to remain in the closet out of fear his sexuality could damage his career - but notes he did not actively try to hide or deny his sexuality, but ensured he avoided questions about his sexuality on the record.

He writes, "It wasn't courage, it was simply the minimum conditions of my conduct, and I recognise it now as the opposite of courage."

Who Knew by Barry Diller is to be released on Tuesday 20 May 2025.