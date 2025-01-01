John Oliver slams plan for Saturday Night Live UK

John Oliver has panned plans for a UK version of Saturday Night Live.

The iconic late-night comedy show has been on the air in the USA for 50 years, and fans were surprised last month when Sky announced plans to begin a UK version.

Similar formats have struggled to exist in the UK - with ITV's The Nightly Show and Channel 4's Saturday Live being compared to the US comedy juggernaut only to be swiftly cancelled after failing to find an audience.

Oliver, 48, has hosted his successful Last Week Tonight show on HBO since 2014, but thinks a UK version of Saturday Night Live will flop.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the British comedian said it "sounds like a terrible idea", and continued, "We have had sketch comedy before, and I just feel like something like this is such a unique group."

Taking aim at the long-running sketch show, he added, "It's a cult. I'm trying to not say the word - it's a cult. And so, I don't know how you can impose that cult onto the UK."

Oliver went on to blast long-standing rumours that the cast of Saturday Night Live work through the night every Tuesday to prepare for the weekend show.

He quipped, "That's ridiculous. I'm saying that's the kind of thing a cult leader would make you do. We stay up all night on Tuesdays, by the way."