Noah Wyle recounts moment he failed as a real world doctor

Noah Wyle has revealed the moment he realised he would fail as a doctor in real life.

The 53-year-old American actor has been acting on screens since 1990 and had his big break playing Dr John Carter on the hit medical drama ER from 1994 until 2009.

More recently, he has been starring as Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch in the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, which began airing this year.

Despite playing a doctor on-screen for 31 years, the TV star has suggested he should be the last person anyone turns to in an emergency.

He told Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, "I think trial by fire is where you determine whether or not you have what it takes to be a doctor or not. And in the times I've been tested, I've found that I don't have what it takes."

He then shared a story of an incident during his ER days when he joined co-stars George Clooney, Eriq La Salle, and Anthony Edwards for lunch - along with Anthony's then-four-year-old son, Bailey.

He said, "We all went to lunch at the smokehouse restaurant across from Warner Bros. one day. And we're all wearing our doctor clothes."

He continued, "Bailey started to choke on a french fry. Which is not funny. But (what) was funny is that the four guys dressed like doctors didn't know what to do.

"The bus boy walked over and gave Bailey a little push and the french fry came out... And I think it was answered that none of us have what it takes to really do that for a living."