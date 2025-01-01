Shelley Duvall's family call truce over her estate

Shelley Duvall's family and late partner have settled their differences after a heated legal battle over her estate.

The Hollywood veteran's clan became involved in a dispute with her longtime lover, Dan Gilroy, over her six-figure estate, shortly after her passing in July last year.

Gilroy had attempted to establish himself as Duvall's legal husband, arguing their longtime romance was binding despite them never walking down the aisle. The pair had been together for more than three decades. Gilroy alleged they "had an agreement to be married and demonstrated an intention to create a present, immediate and permanent marital relationship".

The late star's three brothers fought against his motion, claiming he was neither her husband nor entitled to her property.

It took eight months for the parties to reach an agreement over her estate.

Court documents obtained by In Touch noted Gilroy and The Shining star's brothers - Shane, Stewart and the late Scott Duvall - would all receive a cut of her estate.

Per the settlement, Gilroy was given half of Shelley's property, while the brothers each received a one-sixth cut.

Besides real estate, the late actor's legacy consisted of minor royalty payments from her work in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 movie The Shining, 1980's Popeye with Robin Williams, and her 1992 TV show, Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.