Andrew Garfield fuels Monica Barbaro romance rumours

Andrew Garfield has amped up rumours of a romance with Monica Barbaro at a post-Met Gala party.

He caught up with the A Complete Unknown actor after the 2025 Gala, which he didn't attend.

The Amazing Spider-Man star braved the crowds at New York City's The Mark Hotel, casually dressed in a T shirt and navy baseball cap, where he smiled and greeted Barbaro with a hug.

This wasn't the first time the pair have been spotted together on a star-studded night. In January, they were photographed hanging out at a W Magazine party in Hollywood. Two months later, they were seen leaving Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together.

Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight - with limited success - since skyrocketing to success.

The Tony nominee's most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing Peter Parker to Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair's chemistry on set was so strong that it led to real real-life romance.

Since then, he has dated a host of fellow stars, including Rita Ora and Alyssa Miller.

Barbaro, who is known for her portrayal of Yael in the TV show UnREAL and Ani in Top Gun: Maverick, has so far kept her dating life something of a mystery.