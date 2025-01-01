Graham Norton lists Manhattan home for $5.6 million

Graham Norton has listed his Manhattan carriage house after a complete renovation.

The Irish comedian has put his home on the market for $5.595 million (£4.19 million).

"It's a great house for entertaining with the roof terrace for summer and the working fireplace in the winter," Norton told the New York Times.

"There have been lots of parties, big and small, over the years."

Norton purchased the property in 2002 from model Claudia Schiffer.

The unique home in the Murray Hill neighbourhood is one of 10 brick carriage houses, formerly horse stables, that were built between 1863 and 1864 and are hidden behind gated mews.

The three-story house, which Norton calls "a jewel box", is reminiscent of European flats built in the same time period.

"I love the soaring ceilings of the living room and adore the small den/study," The Graham Norton Show host told the publication. "To be honest, I love the whole thing fairly equally."

While Norton has a soft spot for the home - which he completely renovated - he said his life is no longer in New York.

"London remains where my work is and where we spend the vast majority of our time," he shared, referring to life with his husband, Jono McLeod.