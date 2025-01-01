Michael Pitt accused of assault with cement block

Michael Pitt has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a cement block.

The Boardwalk Empire actor was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, on several charges stemming from four separate domestic incidents alleged to have taken place in 2020 and 2021.

Pitt, 44, is accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend as well as strangling her and attacking her with a wooden plank and a cinderblock.

All of the incidents were alleged to have happened at their former home in Bushwick, New York.

The Murder by Numbers actor was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal sex act, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, and second-degree strangulation.

After pleading not guilty, the Seven Psychopaths actor posted the $100,000 (£75,000) bail set by the judge.

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr Pitt - an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes - can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual," Pitt's lawyer, Cary London, told The New York Post.

"We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not through the media."

In 2022, the Funny Games actor was arrested and charged with assault and petty larceny after he allegedly struck another man multiple times and took his phone.