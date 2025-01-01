Leighton Meester remembers 'wonderful' Michelle Trachtenberg in heartfelt tribute

Leighton Meester remains "devastated" over the death of her Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The actress passed away in February at the age of 39, several months after she underwent a liver transplant.

Authorities reported Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes, which can be a side effect of organ transplantation.

In an interview for Flaunt magazine published on Tuesday, Meester acknowledged the sudden loss of Trachtenberg, who played Georgina Sparks, for the first time.

"It's devastating," she stated. "She was a wonderful, talented person, and everyone loved her. It's very, very sad for everyone who knew her."

Meester, who portrayed Blair Waldorf on the popular series from 2007 to 2012, went on to reflect on the impact Gossip Girl continues to have on popular culture.

"Now, I can see that (the show's legacy) continues - in some ways, even more so than back then - to live on, which is incredible," the 39-year-old mused.

Last month, Penn Badgley also paid tribute to Trachtenberg.

Admitting he hadn't stayed in touch with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star after filming wrapped on Gossip Girl, the actor described her as someone with a "pure heart".

"I can't claim to have known her well, but yeah, really surreal, really saddening," he commented to E! News.

Meester is currently promoting her new comedy drama, Good Cop/Bad Cop.