'I feel truly blessed!' Aaron Paul joins psychological thriller The Midnight Pool

Aaron Paul is to star in psychological thriller 'The Midnight Pool'.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor is to portray jaded journalist Johnny Black, who is "lured into the shadows of an elite, exclusive society" following a personal tragedy.

Paul admitted the story "stayed with [him]" long after he had read the script for James McTeigue's forthcoming film.

He is quoted by Variety as saying: "The moment 'Midnight Pool' landed on my desk I knew I had to sit down with James.

"The world created by Jonathan Easley really stayed with me long after I put the script down."

Paul told how he and McTeigue spoke "for hours" about filmmaking in his backyard, and he feels "truly blessed" to be a part of the movie.

He added: "The idea of James holding the reins to tell this story got me extremely excited to tackle this world with him.

"We sat down in my backyard and spoke for hours about the love of filmmaking.

"After that meeting it was very clear we both wanted to lean in.

"I am such a huge admirer of James and I feel truly blessed to be on this journey with him and the rest of the team."

McTeigue believes Paul joining the cast has turned the film into "something truly special".

He said: "'The Midnight Pool' felt like the culmination of my career - a gripping psychological drama with mind-bending visuals and action.

"When Aaron Paul agreed to play Johnny Black, I knew we had something truly special.

McTeigue will also produce the movie alongside the likes of Jason Tamasco, Zak Kristofek, Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher.

Kristofek said: "Jason and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to life with the extraordinary talents of James McTeigue and Aaron Paul.

"James' sharp eye for tension and psychological depth, combined with Aaron’s magnetic intensity, makes this an exceptionally exciting collaboration.

"This is a film that will keep audiences on edge - and thinking long after the credits roll."

Mason Eways, Keith Danko, Joshua Harris, Mark Fasano, Brandon Burrows, Nat McCormick, and Danny Gusman will executive produce 'The Midnight Pool'.