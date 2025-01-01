A$AP Rocky admits his Star Wars audition was 'trash'

A$AP Rocky has admitted that his audition for the Star Wars character Lando Calrissian was "trash".

The rapper has revealed he tried out for the role that Donald Glover played in the 2018 prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story but his audition was "trash".

"I auditioned for Star Wars - for Lando - and my audition was trash. I was trash that day," he confessed to Variety. "My man Childish Gambino (Glover) was a way better Lando than I would've provided at that time."

Rocky noted that Glover also looked more like Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando in the original films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as well as the 2019 instalment The Rise of Skywalker.

The hip-hop star, real name Rakim Mayers, added that the experience has not put him off and he would happily audition for a Star Wars movie again.

Rocky has previously starred in films such as 2015's Dope and 2018's Monster, but he is poised to have a breakthrough year with his acting career thanks to the release of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Spike Lee's new movie Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington.

The 36-year-old revealed to the publication that he took the Method acting approach and embodied his character Yung Felon both on and off set during production.

"It's being alone in your trailer, looking in the mirror, embodying that person," he said. "When you're not on the set, or when you clock out, you're still embodying that character. Around the beginning of shooting, my family was still in California, so I got to really be this guy and go home (as him)."

However, when his partner Rihanna and their two sons came back to New York, he had to "shift back and forth" between his character and "daddy mode". Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their third child.

Highest 2 Lowest will premiere out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.