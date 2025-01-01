10 Things I Hate About You director working on follow-up trilogy

10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger has revealed he's planning to make a follow-up trilogy.

Junger, who directed the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, is developing a follow-up called 10 Things I Hate About Dating, which he has been co-writing with Naya Elle James.

Although the project has yet to be greenlit, Junger hopes it will be the first in a trilogy, with the subsequent instalments set to be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

"10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now," he told People, adding that they have "some pretty good ideas".

While the script is still in the early stages and Junger "hasn't thought" seriously about casting, he hopes that some of the original stars will appear in the follow-up.

"I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. (Her) Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way," he said. "If it resonates with (the original cast) and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love (that)."

The Think Like a Dog filmmaker was asked if there might be a nod to the late Ledger, and he replied, "I think that's a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes... He deserves to be loved."

The original romantic comedy, which is based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, starred Stiles as the anti-social Kat, Larisa Oleynik as her popular younger sister Bianca, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Bianca's love interest Cameron and Ledger as bad boy Patrick, who is paid to date Kat.

The cult classic previously inspired a TV series in 2009 and a Broadway musical adaptation is currently in the works.