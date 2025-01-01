Alicia Vikander 'daunted' to return to stage for first time in 17 years

Alicia Vikander feels daunted by the prospect of returning to the stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Oscar-winning actress will star alongside The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln in a revival of Henrik Ibsen's The Lady from the Sea, which will be adapted and directed by Simon Stone.

While the production has been billed as her U.K. stage debut, the Swedish actress told BBC News that it's actually her first time treading the boards since she was 19.

"I did theatre for my teens for a lot of years, like a child actor, and then the last thing I did was when I was a dancer for the Stockholm Opera House," Vikander, 36, explained. "I grew up watching my mother (stage actress Maria Fahl) doing theatre, and I'd always watch from afar, and I can't wait to try and do it myself.

"It's a daunting thing to do, obviously, it's my first time on stage as an adult, and it's on the London stage, and obviously I want to make sure people get their ticket money's worth! But I'm really excited."

The Ex Machina actress noted that theatre "has always been something (she's) been waiting for" since her screen career took off and this production felt "like the perfect match" as it goes back to Scandinavian roots.

In the play, Vikander will star as Ellida, who is forced to reassess her marriage to Edvard (Lincoln) when her dangerous ex-lover remerges.

Lincoln, who last appeared on stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol in 2020, said in a statement that working with Vikander and Stone was "too irresistible an opportunity to miss".

The Lady from the Sea will run for eight weeks at London's Bridge Theatre from 10 September.