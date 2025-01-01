Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation shutting down amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

The actor/director and Steve Sarowitz launched the foundation, the philanthropic branch of Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios, in 2021.

However, Sarowitz recently announced on the Wayfarer Foundation website and social media accounts that it was closing down for undisclosed reasons.

"Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions. I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors, and partners," he wrote in a statement.

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, on Friday, May 2nd, we began the process of sunsetting the Foundation. We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks."

Sarowitz concluded by writing, "We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention."

Baldoni has been embroiled in a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Lively since late 2024. In December, the former Gossip Girl star sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed, and orchestrating a smear campaign against her around the film's release in August 2024. Wayfarer Studios was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, filed a countersuit for alleged defamation and civil extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others.

The case is set to go to trial in March 2026.