Gabrielle Union makes candid confession about surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has made a candid confession about working with a surrogate to welcome a child.

The 52-year-old actress has been married to basketball player Dwyane Wade, 43, since 2014 and they welcomed a daughter, Kaavia, via a surrogate in November 2018.

Union spoke to Marie Claire magazine for their motherhood issue where she shared her conflicted feelings over working with a surrogate to welcome her child.

The Bring It On icon said, "For me, it felt like failure. My body failed. It just felt like such a f**king public humiliation."

Explaining her anguish further, she continued, "Surrogacy felt like a cuckold; watching somebody do something that I can't do.

"To be there for somebody else succeeding where I failed - it's a mind f**k for people who have had my journey and who feel similarly.

"When it's never been your reality, I get the urge to judge and cast aspersions because we all want whatever route we took to be the 'right' way."

Union went on to express her fear that she will "never have peace" with the fact that she was not the one to carry her child, and she feels that there were "prayers that didn't get answered" during her journey towards parenthood.

She added, "I'm very grateful to our gestational caregiver, though. It's just one of those things where it's such a personal journey that I may never know full peace with my coulda, woulda, shouldas."

Union is also stepmother to Wade's two children from his previous marriage and his nephew, whom he adopted.