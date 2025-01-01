Sarah Michelle Gellar shares expensive parenting tip

Sarah Michelle Gellar has explained the perils of mixing expensive food with young children.

The 48-year-old American star is the proud mother of daughter Charlotte, 15, and son Rocky, 12, whom she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 49.

However, she has confessed she made the mistake of introducing her children to one of the finest delicacies available.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she shared her top parenting tip, saying, "I don't like to give people advice, 'cause everyone's life is different - but my one advice is: Don't teach your children to like caviar."

She went on to explain that her children now see the gourmet food as the norm, not a treat - with her daughter even requesting a "cocktails and caviar" party when she turned 13..

Gellar said, "My children think that that's what you should celebrate with every time. Um, that is not a realistic expectation."

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star also revealed her children contact her in the dead of night, expecting to be fed.

She said, "My son did text me at 4 in the morning this morning saying, 'Mom, I'm hungry and everyone is asleep in the house.'"

Asked if he could have made himself some cereal, she replied, "That's what I thought! That's literally what I ... but I was too tired to acknowledge. I was like, 'That's what cereal is for.'

"But my kids think they should get a meal. Cereal is like the last thing on their list."