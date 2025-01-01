Jennifer Lopez explains how she broke news of Ben Affleck divorce to her twins

Jennifer Lopez has revealed how she shared the news of her plan to divorce Ben Affleck with her children.

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been married four times - with her most recent partnership being with 52-year-old Argo star Affleck.

The couple had previously been an item from 2002 to 2004 and reconciled in 2021, married in 2022, but divorced this year.

Lopez shared with Spanish newspaper El País that she wanted to reassure her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband number three, Marc Anthony, 56, that she would be fine getting divorced a fourth time.

She explained, "I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it."

Taking comfort from completing her goal, she added, "And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

Divorce is not the only trial Lopez has confronted in recent months, as she canned a planned world tour in May 2024 - less than a month before she was due to hit the road.

Insisting she is as confident as ever, she said, "I'm happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago... I'm proud of myself for that and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it."

She added, "So, it's a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody."