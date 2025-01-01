Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut as a couple

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made their red carpet debut as a couple after two years of dating.

The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 27-year-old reality star are believed to have started dating in early 2023 but had never attended a glitzy event together before Wednesday night.

The couple adorned complementary black outfits as they attended the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, where Chalamet was being honoured.

The A Complete Unknown star was to receive the David for Cinematic Excellence award at the prestigious Italian ceremony.

The American and French actor looked dapper in a black velvet evening suit, while Jenner sported a strappy Schiaparelli gown.

The couple happily held hands on the red carpet and posed for loved-up snaps together.

Ahead of the awards show, Piera Detassis, president and artistic director of the Academy of Italian Cinema, addressed the fact Chalamet was to receive his award.

She told Variety, "Timothée Chalamet's European origins and American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today, capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles."

She added, "The academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist. It is important for us to remember how his worldwide recognition came about thanks to a wonderful Italian film, Call Me by Your Name, directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino."