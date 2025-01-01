The Weeknd reveals struggle with sleep paralysis

The Weeknd has detailed his struggle with sleep paralysis.

The Blinding Lights singer revealed that suffering from the scary sleep condition played a major role in inspiring his new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

"There are no antagonists in this film," he shared in an interview with Fader.

"I think that sleep paralysis is the enemy.

"That is something that I was really dealing with, still am to this day, not as much as before, but they're very vivid nightmares where you're in bed and you're half asleep, half awake," he explained.

"You're aware of your surroundings, but you can't move. You're paralysed for almost a minute. Sometimes you see a shadowy figure in the corner, and you hear voices, sweet nothings. It's saying nothing, but there are voices."

The Weeknd added that he has since managed to get his sleep paralysis under control with better sleeping practices.

"I did my research on it, and it's just a lack of sleep," he concluded.

"Your brain is still awake when you're asleep. So my biggest medicine for it is just turn your phone off, turn the TV off, turn all the lights off. And yeah, you won't get it. The irony is it's got to all be dark and scary for you to sleep through the night."

In Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd plays a fictionalised pop star version of himself, starring alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

The psychological thriller is in cinemas from 16 May.