Millie Bobby Brown celebrates husband Jake Bongiovi's 23rd birthday

Millie Bobby Brown has taken to social media to wish her husband Jake Bongiovi a happy birthday.

The Stranger Things actor shared a loving tribute on Instagram in celebration of his 23rd, with a carousel that featured several intimate moments between the pair during their relationship so far.

"Happy birthday hubby there's no one like you," the Electric State star captioned the post, with four red heart emojis.

Brown's official cosmetics and fashion brand, Florence by Mills, also wished Bongiovi well on his birthday, writing "hbd jake!" in the comments section of her post.

In one photo of the carousel, the actor poses alongside Bongiovi in a silver dress with the initials JB with a heart written into the sequins in black.

Brown and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi first met on the social media platform in the summer of 2021.

They announced their engagement in April 2023 and married in a private ceremony in May last year.

Brown confirmed they had tied the knot by sporting a pair of "Wifey" shorts.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Brown opened up about the couple's special connection, sharing, "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."