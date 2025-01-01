Jennifer Aniston gatecrasher charged with stalking, vandalism

A man accused of ramming his vehicle into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home has been charged with stalking and vandalism.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested around 12.30pm on Monday by Los Angeles police after private security guards helped detain him outside Aniston's home. The Friends alum was reportedly home at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said Carwyle crashed into the front gate of the home, "causing substantial damage".

According to the District Attorney's Office, Carwyle has allegedly been harassing Aniston since March 2023 by "sending her unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages".

Carwyle allegedly made multiple social media posts referencing the Morning Show actor, with some of them referring to her as his wife.

Carwyle is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

"My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle remains in custody without bail. During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors plan to ask that his bail be set at the statutory level of $150,000 (£113,000), according to the DA's Office.