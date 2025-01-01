Mandy Moore slams 'red tape' around rebuilding after LA wildfires

Mandy Moore has slammed the protocol surrounding the rebuilding of houses in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, calling it "maddening and heartless".

The This Is Us alum has given fans an update on her house rebuild, slamming Los Angeles County for making it so hard to pick up the pieces following the January fires that destroyed more than 16,000 structures.

"Thanks, LA County, for making it as frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible," Moore shared via an Instagram Story statement.

"Shouldn't be surprised, but it's mind-boggling the red tape and hoops they're putting us all through."

It's been four months since Moore and thousands of others were displaced because of the fires.

The actor, whose house in Altadena was partially spared, noted that amid the "fury" of her initial post, her message might've come out "a bit convoluted", so she penned a second statement directed at the County.

"It's maddening and heartless... the endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County is asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back," Moore penned, asking, "Wasn't California going to make this as easy as possible?"

"We just finished construction in November and the fact that we're back at square one is heartbreaking enough."