Leonardo DiCaprio secretly attended 2025 Met Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio made a low-key appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night.

The Oscar-winning actor's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, walked the blue carpet in a Moncler x EE72 dress at the Tailored for You-themed fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While it was originally believed Ceretti was at the gala on her own, editors at Vogue published a black-and-white photo via Instagram on Wednesday showing the couple on their way to view the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition.

In the snap, DiCaprio is seen wearing a tuxedo and attempting to conceal his face, while the Italian model gazes into the distance.

It marks the first time the 50-year-old has attended the Met Gala, the prestigious annual event which raises funds for the Costume Institute.

"When it comes to fashion, Leonardo DiCaprio's on-screen looks are the stuff of legend," a writer for Vogue captioned the image. "Fitting then that for the 2025 #MetGala - the actor's first ever! - DiCaprio didn't hold back. The star, joined by his supermodel girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, wore a sleek tuxedo - just the thing to complement the night's Tailored For You dress code."

Responding to the photo, designer Vera Wang simply praised, "She looked beautiful."

Representatives for DiCaprio have not yet commented on his decision to finally step out at the Met Gala after so many years.

The Departed star and Ceretti have been dating since August 2023.

Though the pair keeps their romance under wraps, in an interview for the April 2025 issue of Vogue France, the 26-year-old admitted dating a celebrity has been a learning curve.

"It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," she explained.