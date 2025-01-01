Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in talks to reunite in remake of French comedy

'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' co-stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are in talks to reunite in the comedy 'The Best Is Yet to Come'.

The flick has a script by Allan Loeb; the screenwriter and producer known for films such as 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps', 'The Switch', and 'Things We Lost in the Fire'.

'Cool Runnings' helmer Jon Turteltaub is on board to direct.

Per Deadline, the actors will "play best friends who, through a colossal misunderstanding that creates a ticking clock, hop in a car to find the estranged son of one of them and also try to do all the things that life has prevented them from doing."

The film is a remake of the 2019 French comedy-drama of the same name directed by Alexandre de La Patelliere and Matthieu Delaporte.

Lionsgate is in talks to distribute the movie.

Although the finer details are still to be finalised, the outlet claims production could begin as soon as the summer.

Broderick and Ruck played the titular role and Cameron Frye, respectively, in John Hughes’ 1986 teen comedy 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off', which follows Ferris Bueller, a charismatic high school senior who fakes an illness to skip school and embark on an adventurous day in Chicago with his best friend, Cameron, and his girlfriend, Sloane, including accidentally crashing his father's beloved 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder through a glass window, a major turning point in his character’s arc.