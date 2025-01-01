Hilaria Baldwin hopes she 'never meets' celebrity who publicly criticised her

Hilaria Baldwin hopes she "never meets" the celebrity who made "nasty" and "untrue" comments about her in public.

In an excerpt from her new book Manual Not Included, the yoga instructor - who has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012 - writes about a "famous person" who criticised her and her family members.

"We didn't engage with her and I guess I am proud of that," she recalls, reports People. "It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don't need to use her name and I don't want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger."

While Hilaria doesn't name the celebrity in question in the book, it is most likely she is referencing Amy Schumer.

Previously, the Trainwreck actress referenced the mother-of-seven's accent and identity scandal in her 2023 Netflix special Emergency Contact.

In 2020, the Boston-born Hilaria - whose birth name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas - was accused of cultural appropriation for speaking with a Spanish accent.

Later, Hilaria claimed her changing voice was a result of spending time in both Spain and the U.S. while growing up.

Elsewhere in the chapter, the reality TV personality noted she was "very sick with stress" around the time Amy's special dropped.

"It gutted me because I couldn't understand how someone could be so inherently cruel," the 41-year-old continues. "I don't need an apology. No matter what, I hope I never meet her."

Representatives for comedy star Amy have not yet responded to claims made in Hilaria's book.

Manual Not Included is now available to purchase.