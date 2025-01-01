Alan Cumming drops hint about Pedro Pascal fight scene in Avengers: Doomsday

Alan Cumming has accidentally let slip that he has a fight scene with Pedro Pascal in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday.

The Spy Kids actor is currently in stunt training to prepare for his return as X-Men mutant Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler for the first time since X2 in 2003.

Little is known about the film except for the star-studded cast list and the fact it's in production.

However, during an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Cumming seemingly let slip that he'll be fighting against Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in one scene.

"I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I'm 60 years old," the Scottish star said. "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."

This admission has caused comic book fans to wonder if Avengers: Doomsday will feature the X-Men fighting against the Fantastic Four instead of all the superheroes working together to defeat a common enemy.

Returning X-Men stars include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and Kelsey Grammer, while the latest iteration of the Fantastic Four - Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach - will make their debut this July.

During his interview, Cumming admitted that he "can't quite believe" he's playing a superhero again at the age of 60.

"23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I'm back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious," he shared. "That, I can't quite believe, especially because it was such a long time ago. But actually, that's quite a nice thing about life and as you get older, things come back, they always do, and people come back."

Avengers: Doomsday, also starring Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will be released in cinemas in May 2026.