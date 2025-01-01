Prince William praises Sir David Attenborough as he turns 99

Prince William has praised legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough in recognition of his 99th birthday.

The British royal took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the conservationist and documentary maker, marking his milestone birthday.

In the post, William praised David for his dedication to promoting the importance of protecting natural habitats, while also highlighting his latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough.

"As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats - this time those beneath the ocean," he penned. "He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet."

The Prince of Wales noted that while David's projects can be "hard hitting", he always leaves viewers with a sense of optimism.

"However hard hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different," he wrote.

William concluded, "We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans. Happy Birthday, David. W."

As part of his post, the royal shared a recent photo of him and David smiling at each other and an older snap of the duo posing with William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Ocean with David Attenborough, which premiered earlier this week, sees the broadcaster explore the planet's underwater habitats and highlight the need to protect them.

David received royal support at the film's world premiere in London on Tuesday, when King Charles III walked the blue carpet.