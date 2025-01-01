Lea Michele admits 'crazy' illiteracy rumour can be 'so frustrating'

Lea Michele has admitted that she is sometimes saddened and frustrated by the longstanding rumour that she can't read.

During an appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the Glee star was asked if she finds the long-running online theory "hysterical" or if it annoys her.

"It really depends on the day," Michele replied. "Like sometimes I think it's crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something that someone has so little to do in their life and their day that they would waste it on like me is hilarious to me."

However, the Scream Queens admitted there are other times when she feels frustrated by it because she's one of the only women in her family to get accepted into a university.

"My parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive. And I did. And my parents and my family are so proud of that. So for someone to like, minimise that it's so sad and so frustrating," she added.

The 38-year-old also pointed out that she wrote speeches on the debate team in school and that she memorised all of her lines when she played Rachel Berry in Glee.

Michele, who first heard about the rumour from Glee creator Ryan Murphy, debunked the theory once and for all by taking Jake's cue cards and reading from them.

The speculation first went viral online in 2017. Michele has addressed the "sad" theory in previous interviews and made light of it on social media.

She wrote on Twitter/X in 2018, "Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back. Literally laughing out loud at all this love you!!!"

The actress also poked fun at the rumours in 2023 when her idol Barbra Streisand announced she was releasing a memoir. She quipped on TikTok, "265 days to learn to read."