Donald Trump reacts to election of first ever American Pope

Donald Trump has shared his congratulations to the new Pope - who is the first American to hold the title.

The 78-year-old American President was thrilled to learn that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was named the leader of the Catholic Faith.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday, the President wrote, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope."

He added, "What excitement, and what a Great Honour for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment."

Cardinal Prevost will now be known as Pope Leo XIV, and is the 267th man to hold the title - and the first to be an American national.

Pope Leo XIV takes over as leader of the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away aged 88 on 21 April after 12 years in the role.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced the news on Thursday, telling a cheering crowd outside the Vatican, "Habemus Papam", meaning "we have a pope".

Addressing the crowds in Italian himself, 69-year-old Pope Leo XIV said the late Pope Francis was always "courageous and blessed Rome.

"The pope that blessed Rome gave his blessing to the whole world on that Easter morning. Together we must try to find out how to be a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue and is open to receives everybody.

"Let us follow up that blessing. God loves us and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail, we are all in the hands of God."