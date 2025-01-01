Jonathan Lipnicki on praying to save his career

Jonathan Lipnicki has shared a candid update about using the power of prayer to save his career.

The 34-year-old American actor enjoyed success as a child star, appearing in the hit films Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little, among others.

But his career stalled in subsequent years - and in January, he insisted he never "retired" from the spotlight, but became more focused on his school.

Opening up to PEOPLE magazine on Wednesday, the Little Vampire star said, "It's totally fine to say I'm not where I want to be career-wise... Everything we're doing in this life is nearly impossible."

He went on to explain he remains committed to the entertainment industry and plans to continue his career, saying, "You just have to believe it's going to happen and do everything in your power to take action in the right direction."

Lipnicki went on to say he turned down five film opportunities over the past year, saying, "I just really want to turn this ship around."

Signalling he is hoping for a divine sign, he went on, "I pray every night for clarity on where I need to go, and I'm confident the best is yet to come for me."

His prayers may well have been answered, however, as hours after PEOPLE published their interview with him, he took to Instagram to announce that work had been completed on a new film he produced.

He wrote, "We're excited to announce that production has wrapped on our film Dog Years, a contemporary romance that explores early adulthood, identity, and love over time."

He added, "Thank you to our incredible crew, cast, and producing team. We can't wait to share it with you!"