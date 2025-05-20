Ryan Phillippe shares 'joy' over his son playing his on-screen brother

Ryan Phillippe has shared his "joy" over the fact his son was cast to play his on-screen brother.

The 50-year-old Cruel Intentions star shares a 21-year-old son named Deacon Reese Phillippe with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, 49.

This month, Ryan will star in the Amazon Prime Video drama Motorheads as the lead character, Logan Maddox - a struggling mechanic who lives in the shadow of his successful brother, Christian.

Speaking to the New York Post, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star revealed his son had also been cast in the show, saying, "It was the showrunner's idea, John A. Norris.

"He came up to me and said, 'We're thinking about offering the role of Christian in flashbacks to your son.' I was like, 'wow.' And internally I'm like, 'please!'"

Ryan tried to play it cool over the idea of Deacon joining him on screen, and was thrilled when everything worked out.

He explained, "I wanted it, but I wanted to play it very cool and let them work it out, separate of me. I said, 'Well, then offer it to him, and see what he thinks.' And then (Deacon) said he wanted to - what a joy."

Ryan and Witherspoon were married from 1999 until 2007, and they also share 25-year-old daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

Ryan went on to welcome a second daughter named Kai, now 13, with ex-partner Alexis Knapp, 35 - and Witherspoon went on to welcome a son named Tennessee, now 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Motorheads will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday 20 May, 2025.