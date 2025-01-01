Liev Schreiber opens up on daughter Kai's changed pronouns

Liev Schreiber has opened up on his daughter Kai's changed pronouns.

The X-Men star shared the pride he feels for his "feisty and outspoken" teen and explained Kai had never officially come out as trans.

"Kai was always who Kai is," Liev, 57, told Variety.

"But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

Liev, who shares Kai, 16, and her brother Sasha, 17, with his ex-partner Naomi Watts, explained he and his daughter were attending an LGBTQ fundraiser because resources were badly needed for a marginalised community.

"This isn't just about representing the trans community," he said. "This is actually a community of people who don't have great resources, who don't have access to help, who aren't being protected and looked after by their families. These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it."

He added that he was proud to see Kai publicly embrace her trans identity.

"Kai is such a fighter," he said. "It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and 'Look at me.'"