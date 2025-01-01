Nicolas Cage claims he gets mistaken for Nick Cave almost daily

Nicolas Cage has revealed he is mistaken for Nick Cave so often it feels like a daily occurrence.

The actor talked about how frequently people swap his identity with the musician's in a recent interview with the Guardian.

"I don't think there's a day that goes by where I'm not mistaken for Nick Cave," Cage said.

Cage also detailed the one time he had met his verbal doppelganger.

"I do remember that Cave was very nice. We were at an animal sanctuary, I believe, and he was terrific. I said hello and wanted to shake his hand. I said: 'Only one letter separates us - G. Nick Cave, Nick Cage.'"

Cave has also told mistaken identity stories of his own. In 2022, he responded to a fan question on his blog about whether he'd ever met Cage.

"People mix me up with Nicolas Cage all the time," he said. "Like, I'll be going through customs and the customs officer will look at my passport and say, 'Happy to have you with us, Mr Cave. Loved you in Face/Off'. Or whatever. Sometimes it can be a bit of a pain in the neck, but you get used to it."

Cave's recollection of the pair's first encounter is similar to Cage's.

"Suddenly, a security guy steps out of nowhere and asks me if I'm Nick Cave. I follow the security guy into a small private room. Sitting there is Nicolas Cage. He shouts, 'Only one letter separates us!' and leaps from his seat and eagerly pumps my hand."