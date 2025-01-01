Director James Foley dies

Prolific film and music video director James Foley has died at the age of 71.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative announced the filmmaker had passed away "peacefully in his sleep" at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday following a "years-long struggle" with brain cancer.

After studying film production, Foley made his directorial debut with 1984's Reckless, which co-starred Aidan Quinn and Daryl Hannah.

He went on to helm 1990's After Dark, My Sweet and 1992's Glengarry Glen Ross, based on the play of the same name by David Mamet.

The critically acclaimed film featured the likes of Al Pacino, Ed Harris, Jonathan Pryce, Alan Arkin, and Alec Baldwin.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Baldwin offered a heartfelt tribute to Foley.

"Foley was one of those directors who actually had something useful to say to actors. Yours truly included. Indeed he had Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play and a strong cast," he wrote. "But Foley, along with cinematographer Juan Ruiz Anchía, editor Howard Smith, and the rest of the crew succeeded at bringing the play to the screen. Spectacularly. Re-examine his filmography now. Rest in Peace, Foley."

In addition, Foley directed 2003's Confidence, 2007's Perfect Stranger, and 12 episodes of the Netflix series House of Cards.

He was also known for collaborating with Spanish cinematographer Juan Ruiz Anchía and making Madonna's Live to Tell, Papa Don't Preach, and True Blue music videos.

More recently, Foley directed 2017's Fifty Shades Darker and 2018's Fifty Shades Freed, featuring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

In her own message, Fifty Shades of Grey author E. L. James described the filmmaker as a "beautiful human".

"It was an honour and a privilege to work with you. You were talented, funny, smart and slightly bonkers like all the best people are. Thank you for making Fifty sexy and for being a great friend. I will miss those afternoons in your gorgeous garden," she added.