Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall to star in Burning Rainbow Farm

Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall are to star in 'Burning Rainbow Farm'

The 'Thunderbolts*' actor and the 'White Lotus' star will lead the cast of Justin Kurzel's upcoming thriller, which is based on a true story about a gay couple in rural Michigan.

Sebastian will play Tom Crosslin and Leo has been cast as his partner Rollie Rohm, and the story sees their idyllic marijuana-growing home, Rainbow Farm, disturbed when they have their young son taken away from them after running afoul of local authorities.

A five-day stand-off ensues, leading to what is described as "one of the largest and most dramatic sieges" involving the police and FBI ever seen in America, which took place in 2001, just days before the 9/11 terror attacks.

Tommy Murphy has written a screenplay based on a book by Dean Kuipers.

Director Justin said in a statement: “Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us’.

“I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”

Meanwhile, Sebastian can currently be seen as James 'Bucky' Barned in 'Thunderbolts*' and recently explained his performance was inspired by Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven' character, retired gunslinger William Munny.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I feel like the hardest era for Bucky, for now, has passed.

"I always thought of Clint Eastwood in ‘Unforgiven’ when I was broaching this movie. It’s sort of like the older guy that’s been there, done that; so ‘take it from me kid’ kind of thing, that’s where the sense of humor was coming from.

"But it’ll be interesting to see how people feel about Bucky this time around."

The actor - who has played Bucky Barnes since 2014’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ - added it was good to explore the anti-hero dynamic of the character alongside his ‘Thunderbolts*’ teammates like the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

He explained: "It’s always funny when there’s that dynamic with people like these characters, right, because technically, are they villains? Are they heroes or not, where do they stand?

"It’s what [his character] Bucky Barnes is essentially, he’s always been trying to figure it out and they are too."

‘Thunderbolts*’ - which also stars Lewis Pullman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Olga Kurylenko - follows the mismatched team of former villains and anti-heroes who band together for a covert mission, only to discover they’ve been set up and must fight for their own survival.