Sydney Sweeney refuses to put 'personal feelings' into movie characters

Sydney Sweeney refuses to put her "personal feelings" into her characters.

The 27-year-old actress has revealed an acting coach taught her how to stay removed from her roles because she wants to be able to have a "healthy, balanced life" away from her work.

She told Empire magazine: "I love to be able to jump fully into these characters and go mad, almost, in the scenes, but if I took that home, that definitely would not be a fun dynamic for my friends and family.

"I don’t ever put any of my own personal thoughts or memories or feelings into a character. I was taught that by my friend Kodi Smit-McPhee’s dad, Andy [an acting coach].

"He taught it to me as a way of just making sure that I can have a healthy, balanced life, and being able to know who Sydney is as a person, and then also be able to know who my characters are."

Sydney's latest role is in thriller 'Echo Valley' alongside Julianne Moore and she admits she was thrilled to work with the Oscar-winner.

She added: "Oh, I am obsessed with Julianne Moore. When I found out I was going to do a movie with her ... I keep being like: 'Oh my gosh, I’m ticking off all these big bucket-list items in my career.' I really hope my thirties can live up to my twenties."

The pair share a series of emotionally-charged scenes together in the film - in which Sydney plays a troubled drug addict who returns to her mother [played by Moore] for help.

Sydney added of the film: "You have to be able to go to those places, because they can be scary. I just let whatever happens with the character happen. I never know what’s going to come out. I don’t know how I’m going to perform a scene. I don’t plan it."

The actress' upcoming projects include Jon M. Chu's new movie 'Split Fiction' - based on the video game of the same name - as well as a biopic which tells the story of boxer Christy Martin and she's also reportedly set to play actress Kim Novak in 'Scandalous!', directed by Colman Domingo.

Sydney has previously admitted she "tried to hide" her personality at the start of her career, revealing she has never felt sure about what she should and shouldn't share with the public.

Asked what advice she'd give her younger self, Sydney told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I actually think about this often. I go back and forth.

"One way is, 'Sydney, don’t give them any part of you, only talk work.' Then there’s another part of me where I wish that I could have started off and been so openly me that there’s no questioning things that I say.

"I just tried to hide who I was for so long because I wanted a little bit of myself for myself. I didn’t want to give it all away."

Sydney observed that people are inclined to "create their own idea of who you are".

She continued: "Then when you just talk about work, people are annoyed or bored or - what I’ve noticed the most - they just create their own idea of who you are. I see that all the time with me."