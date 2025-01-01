Shia LaBeouf blames his 'weak ego' for feud with Alec Baldwin

Shia LaBeouf has blamed his "weak ego" for his past feud with Alec Baldwin.

During an interview with David Mamet for The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, the Transformers actor recalled how he pulled out of the play Orphans in February 2013.

At the time, LaBeouf cited "creative differences" with Baldwin as the reason he didn't make his Broadway debut, but in the new conversation, the star admitted he was actually "heartbroken" when Al Pacino dropped out of the project.

"By the time Baldwin got there, it was almost unfair. So he's dealing with both my fractured little weak ego, right?" he commented. "All this hard prep that I'd done for two years, and my desperate need to show him all my prep, or that he would accept me somehow. I was so insecure. Well, that got contentious in the room. Then he got competitive. That's just what our relationship turned into."

LaBeouf went on to remember how he had spent a long time preparing to work with Pacino so began to spiral when Baldwin took on the part. He also revealed that he was living in Central Park in New York City at the time.

"When he came in, I'm living in the park and I'm on steroids and I'm not in a good way," the 38-year-old continued. "They keep horses there at this little fire basin. And there's a whole lot of room around there where you can just chill. You got to move every three or four hours and the guy comes around, but you can spend most of your time there."

Despite the years-long feud, LaBeouf insisted he is "good" with Baldwin now.

"We've both been able to send each other love and make it right before all the madness happened on both sides. We made it right. He's a good guy. He's just like me. Fear will make you move different," he added.

LaBeouf is currently promoting Mamet's prison drama, Henry Johnson, which is based on the writer's 2023 play of the same name, and is working on Assassination, a thriller about the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963.