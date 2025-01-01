Rob Lowe claims Bill Paxton communicates with him during psychic readings 'all the time'

Rob Lowe has claimed the late Bill Paxton often communicates with him during his sessions with a psychic medium.

During an interview with Kelsey Grammer for his Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast on Thursday, the pair discussed their interest in mediumship and the metaphysical.

Rob went on to note that he finds it interesting that his late mother "rarely shows up" in readings but his Frank and Jesse co-star Bill is "everywhere all the time".

"He's everywhere," he smiled, before doing an impression of his friend. "He's going, 'Well, God, I heard you and Kelsey on that podcast. God, you guys are talking about everything.'"

In response, Kelsey, 70, mused that it may be because Bill had "terrific energy" when he was alive.

The Twister actor died of a stroke at the age of 61 in 2017 around 10 days after undergoing open-heart surgery.

"You know, I've thought about him some and thought about his energy and how it was probably a real surprise to be, 'What... what am I dead? What, what, what's happened here? You know, what, what the hell?'" he exclaimed. "I don't know what he was (in surgery) for, but it was obviously a procedure that was not meant to end up in that way. I sure liked his work. I mean, he was so funny... He was just a really, really terrific energy. And I don't know why that would disappear. Of course, it didn't."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rob shared how manager Bernie Brillstein also tends to appear in his psychic reading sessions.

The legendary talent agent died at the age of 77 in 2008.

"We were once talking about heaven. He goes, 'It ain't there kid, if it was, (John) Belushi would have called,'" the 61-year-old recalled of one of their chats.