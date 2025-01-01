‘It’s like a Marvel movie’: Jeremy Renner spills on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Jeremy Renner thinks ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ is "like a Marvel movie".

The 54-year-old actor - who starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2011’s ‘Thor’ to the Disney+ show ‘Hawkeye’ in 2021 - is set to appear in director Rian Johnson’s upcoming murder mystery film, and has now compared ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ to a Marvel flick "because [he] doesn’t know what the heck [he] did" on it.

Speaking about ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Renner said: "I don’t know. He’s such an interesting guy, Rian. He’s such a great, smart dude. Way too nice for that too. And it’s a guy - nothing ruffles his feathers.

"That was the exciting part of being able to do it, right? It was the main reason to do that. And obviously work with Rian. And what a great blessing, dude.

"Really excited to - I want to see … I’m just excited to see. It’s because I have no idea. It’s like a Marvel movie, really, because I don’t know what the heck I did."

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ will be Johnson’s third entry in the series, and will see the return of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc as he tries to solve his most dangerous case yet.

As well as Renner and Craig, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ will star Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott.

While the other actors have kept their lips sealed about their characters, Brolin previously revealed he would be playing a priest in the Netflix movie.

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star told Total Film magazine: "I’m playing a priest. My wife reminded me … She said, ‘Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest? It's like you manifest this s***.’"

As for the future of the ‘Knives Out’ franchise, Johnson recently said he was open to continuing the series past ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ - "as long as Daniel still wants to keep doing it".

When Collider asked the filmmaker whether there would be more ‘Knives Out’ movies, he said: "As long as Daniel still wants to keep doing it and as long as we have an idea that, to us, feels not just like cranking another one out, but feels genuinely exciting and scary like, ‘Oh, wow, could we pull that off?’

"I love the genre. It’s endlessly malleable, and so it holds endless possibilities. But at the same time, I have made three of them in a row. I don’t feel burnt out on it at all, but the next thing I have in my head to write is an original that’s not a mystery at all."

The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director also teased that ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ would be "so different" from the previous instalment, ‘Glass Onion’.

He said: "‘Wake Up Dead Man’, this next movie, is so different from, ‘Glass Onion’. It’s like night and day. And so, as long as we keep doing that, it’s exciting."