Charlize Theron admits her children have 'zero respect' for her acting career

Charlize Theron has admitted that her children are unimpressed by her acting career.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, the Oscar-winning actress divulged that her children Jackson, 12, and August, nine, keep her humble by having "zero respect" for her long-running screen career.

"My children have zero respect for me," Theron stated. "It's just unbelievable. I feel like I'm pretty humble, but every once in a while I'm like, 'There's a f**king Oscar right there.' They are so not impressed with me."

The South African actress then recalled a moment when her youngest child compared her helicopter stunt in The Old Guard 2 to Tom Cruise's biplane stunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

"My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence... Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it's trying to shake me off like a rag doll. We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, 'Wow, I just did that, that's really amazing,'" she continued.

"And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, 'It's weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter. I was just like, 'But I hung off the helicopter, (can I have) some credit?'"

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015.

Her new action movie, The Old Guard 2, will debut on Netflix on 2 July, while Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible hits cinemas later this month.