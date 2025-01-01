Rebel Wilson reveals her wife's family struggled to accept their relationship

Rebel Wilson has revealed that the family of her wife were not immediately encouraging of their romance.

The 45-year-old Australian star married 41-year-old Latvian fashion designer Ramona Agruma last year after three years of dating.

The couple are believed to have embarked on their romance in the latter half of 2021 and swapped vows at a lavish ceremony in Italy last September, before hosting a second celebration in Australia last December.

However, the MTV Movie Award-winning star has shared that the romance was not immediately supported by her now-in-laws.

During an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1, Wilson revealed, "It is a really happy ending, and we've just had both Ramona's parents come and stay with us at our new house and stuff, so yeah. It was never feuding."

Wilson granted her now-wife's family leeway to give them time to come around to the romance, and went on to share a further message that suggests that love really can conquer all.

The Pitch Perfect star explained, "It took them time, which is fair enough. They're from a different culture, but all worked out in the end, which I think is a good message."

As well as being wife and wife, Wilson and Agruma are the proud parents of a two-year-old daughter named Royce, who was born via a surrogate in November 2022.