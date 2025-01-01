Hilary Swank offers parenting alternative to 'the terrible twos'

Hilary Swank has shared her thoughts on parenting now her children are in their "terrible twos".

The 50-year-old two-time Oscar-winning star shares twins Aya and Ohm with her entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider - who she has been married to since 2018.

The couple welcomed their twins in April 2023 and the toddlers are now entering a period that many parents admit they struggle with.

Asked by PEOPLE if her children are showing signs of the "terrible twos", the Million Dollar Baby star responded, "There are moments of it, but I call it the teachable twos."

Expanding further, the star went on, "Because I feel like they're just in this place where they're recognising so many new things. And it's gotta be really overwhelming to have everything that you see is new."

She continued, "And even your emotions that come with it, and not having your brain fully developed. So when you want something, you just want it, you don't have logical thinking skills. So to me, teachable twos is, I think, more fitting."

Swank does admit that her twins are not perfect and do experience meltdowns, and shared how she keeps a cool head herself when they are screaming away.

The Boys Don't Cry star said, "My thing is, I think it's really important to regulate yourself and just stay calm and hold space for them."