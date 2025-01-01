Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt talks being a boy-mom: 'totally different ballgame'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has opened up on what it's like to be a boy-mom.

The author and mother of three has shared that when it comes to changing her infant son's nappy, the process is a "totally different ballgame" than it was with her daughters.

"If you know, you know! You have to be quick and stealthy. I've gotten peed on far too many times, so when gearing up for a diaper change. I need to have all my key players ready for action," she joked to People magazine.

"Then I act fast, not only to avoid the open air accidents, but also to keep baby busy and my other kids entertained by my level of speed in diaper changes these days!" Schwarzenegger added.

In addition to six-month-old son Ford, Schwarzenegger and her husband, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, are parents to Eloise Christina, two, and Lyla Maria, four.

The actor also shares 12-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Last year, Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger, told the Gut Feelings podcast how she navigates life as a working mum.

"I think just being gentle with yourself is probably the best piece of advice that I can give anybody feeling burnout, especially in the mom space, because you have kids that are needing your love and support and attention all the time, and a partner as well, and different parts of your life," she shared.