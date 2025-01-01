Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case

Taylor Swift is to be called as a witness in the case between her friend, Blake Lively, and Lively's It Ends with Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The legal battle centres on the behind-the-scenes conflict between the two actors during production of the film, which was released in 2024.

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift described the move as "creating tabloid clickbait".

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.

"She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

Lively took legal action against Baldoni in December 2024 and accused him of sexual harassment and disturbing and unprofessional behaviour on set.

Baldoni denied the claims and in January 2025, issued a countersuit alleging defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and their publicity team.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet," the spokesperson continued in the statement obtained by People magazine.

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Swift is a longtime friend of Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The trial, Lively v Wayfarer Studios et al, is scheduled for March 2026.