Jeff Bridges 'feeling good' after cancer battle

Jeff Bridges has shared an update on his health following a battle with lymphoma.

The Big Lebowski actor has revealed that five years on from his cancer diagnosis, he is in "very good" health.

"I'm feeling good," he disclosed to People magazine, although he admitted to a struggle with occasional memory loss. He also shared that he's been suffering "long-term" side effects from COVID-19, which he contracted while undergoing chemotherapy.

"Some things, it's hard to tell if it's the cancer and the COVID or if it's just old age. I can't smell. My wife laughs at me, she says, 'I haven't showered in days. You can't smell?' Some positive sides to it, I suppose. Although I don't mind her smell," he added.

Jeff, who won an Oscar for his role as Otis 'Bad' Blake in the 2009 film Crazy Heart, first revealed his cancer diagnosis on Twitter in 2020.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he wrote at the time.

In September 2021, following months of treatment, the Old Man star announced on his Facebook page that he was in remission but "COVID kicked my a**."

The 75-year-old is also a musician, and recently released an album of recordings from the 1970s called Slow Magic 1977-1978.

"Music is the weed that keeps popping out of the concrete in my life. It just seems to want to come out," he shared.