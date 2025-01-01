Robert Irwin addresses 'one gorilla vs 100 men' debate

Robert Irwin has responded to TikTok's '1 Gorilla Versus 100 Men' debate.

The Aussie conservationist and TV star has weighed in on the viral conversation about whether 100 ordinary blokes could successfully defeat a silverback gorilla in a bare-handed showdown.

"I cannot believe I am weighing in on this right now, but I have been asked this question so much in the last week, it's ridiculous. Like, I am getting asked, on the street now," he shared to TikTok.

"Who would win, 100 people or a gorilla?" he pondered.

"OK, I have a couple of thoughts on this. Gorillas are strong, mate, like really strong, but it's 100 people. I'm not sure," he admitted.

"As an animal conservationist, fighting an endangered species just doesn't sit right with me. But how many people does it take to save gorillas? That's the real question we should be asking because there are not many of them left."

The son of the late Steve 'Crocodile Hunt' Irwin continued: "The one thing people aren't saying in this whole discussion is that yes, gorillas are super powerful and all of that, but also, they're pretty chill."

Irwin concluded his video by stating, "So I guess what I'm trying to say is, we don't need to fight gorillas. Maybe let's just let this one remain a mystery."