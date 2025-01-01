Bella Ramsey has 'never really enjoyed' promoting their work

Bella Ramsey has admitted that they have "never really enjoyed" promoting their work.

The Last of Us star, who uses they/them pronouns, reflected on having to promote their work in a conversation with their Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington for Interview Magazine.

"It's always felt quite trivial, and I've never really enjoyed it, but I can just accept I'm going to go and do it, it'll be what it will be, and then it will be done," they said.

The actor, who landed their first leading role as Ellie in The Last of Us, then went on to explain that they weren't comfortable with the idea of reaching a certain level of fame.

"I was so terrified of signing on to The Last of Us and the idea of reaching a level of fame that doesn't go away, not being able to backtrack from that," the 21-year-old confessed. "But I realise now that actually, you reach this level of fame that stays for a few months while the show's coming out, and then it does sort of die off."

They continued, "If you don't do anything to maintain that level of fame, the world moves on, which I'm so grateful for."

Meanwhile, Kit noted that his "soul" didn't react well to the fame he achieved while playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019.

"While the show was on, it was quite intense," he admitted. "I was like you, I think. My soul didn't respond well to it in a strange way, and I had different coping mechanisms which weren't good or healthy."

Before The Last of Us, Bella gained recognition for playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones between 2016 and 2019.