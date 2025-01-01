Scheana Shay reveals battle with depression

Scheana Shay has been secretly struggling with her mental health.

The Vanderpump Rules and The Valley alum confessed on her Scheananigans podcast, "I have really just been feeling depressed the last six months. It was something that I kept trying to just mask and say, 'No, I'm fine. It'll go away.'"

Shay shared that her issues started around the time she began filming the US TV show The Masked Singer.

"I got asked to do the show. I immediately was like, 'Hard pass, absolutely not.' I didn't care how much money they're paying me. I was not going to go on another show on national television just to get made fun of.

"This was something that was so far out of my comfort zone. That was so scary to go on a show that's primetime national television."

Shay previously told Page Six that she felt "extremely proud" of herself for having overcome that fear because she wanted to show her four-year-old daughter that "it's OK to fall down and get back up".

However, the reality star said on her Friday podcast that she realised she had internalised her struggles rather than properly address them.

The mum of one said that aside from the mental toll of participating on another reality show, she had also struggled due to a hectic holiday schedule and the wildfires in Los Angeles.