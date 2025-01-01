EastEnders' Shona McGarty set to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Shona McGarty is reportedly being lined up to star in the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The actor could be set to head Down Under, one year after she said goodbye to EastEnders after 16 years of playing Whitney Dean.

According to The Sun, she is in advanced talks with ITV bosses to join the series when it begins filming in November.

The soap star previously admitted she would be keen to go down the reality route and take part in Strictly Come Dancing, saying that "it appeals to my soul, because it's sequins, and glitter and tan and hair and nails".

In December, she told Revamp that she'd previously turned down TV opportunitied because of anxiety, but now felt ready to sign up.

She said: "I have been (asked) several times, but I turned it down personally because of my anxiety. I think it just got in the way.

"I would think, 'I can't do it,' or, 'It's not the right time'." I just panicked, and I kick myself for it now.

"But now that I'm older, I'm like, you know what? I'll do it. I feel like everything happens for a reason."

McGarty shot to fame at 16 years old when she joined EastEnders, being involved in a number of hard-hitting storylines including her unborn baby being diagnosed with Edward's Syndrome.