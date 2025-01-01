American Idol creator Simon Fuller's wife files for divorce

American Idol creator Simon Fuller's wife has filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage.

Natalie Swanston filed the documents on Friday, which she also listed as the date of separation, according to court records obtained by TMZ. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the deterioration of the marriage.

She's seeking joint legal custody of the couple's three kids - a 14-year-old and nine-year-old twins - and wants spousal support from the 14-time Emmy nominee, who is estimated to be worth around $600 million (£445 million).

According to TMZ, Swanston has requested that the court block spousal support to Fuller.

The filing comes roughly a week ahead of Fuller's 65th birthday on 17 May, and it's unclear exactly what led to the split or how long Fuller and Swanston have been having marital troubles.

TMZ reports that the pair - who said "I do" in May 2008 - had a prenuptial agreement in place, although its terms are not yet clear.

Fuller, a British producer once named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People, is also known for creating the TV show So You Think You Can Dance, and managing the Spice Girls during their rise to fame in the 1990s.